Hall boilers condemned

TWO boilers at Benson parish hall have been placed on “immediate danger” notice.

The hall in Sunnyside is now without any heating after the appliances were isolated by the manufacturers.

Benson Parish Council may have to spend more than £10,000 to replace them.

Teresa McTeague, who chairs the council’s halls committee, said: “It’s just as well it’s quite mild at the moment.”

She said the manufacturer, Lochinvar, of Banbury, had quoted £10,700 plus VAT to replace both boilers, or £8,043 to repair them.

The council is also considering approaching Andrew Gowing, from Wallingford, a Bosch boiler expert.

Councillor McTeague said: “We need to get three quotes. It is very expensive whichever way you look at it.

“It’s very necessary that we do something very, very quickly. Probably the only saving grace is that the hall’s not being used much with the floor replacement.”

Electric heaters would cost hundreds of pounds a week, she said.

Vice-chairman Jon Fowler said: “I think without any heating it’s an emergency in winter.”

The council agreed to get more information from Lochinvar, a quote from Mr Gowing and another one from a third company.

Cllr Fowler suggested holding an emergency meeting, adding: “If we have got a third quote from this other company then great but, if not, we make a decision.”