Monday, 06 November 2017

New play area

UP to £16,500 plus VAT is to be spent on new equipment at the St Helen’s Avenue play area in Benson.

Benson Parish Council has agreed to install the equipment, including a zip wire and viper rope, after it was chosen by pupils at the village primary school.

South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed a grant of £6,060 towards the work.

Neighbours will be consulted before work begins.

