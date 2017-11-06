New play area

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
Monday, 06 November 2017
UP to £16,500 plus VAT is to be spent on new equipment at the St Helen’s Avenue play area in Benson.
Benson Parish Council has agreed to install the equipment, including a zip wire and viper rope, after it was chosen by pupils at the village primary school.
South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed a grant of £6,060 towards the work.
Neighbours will be consulted before work begins.
