Screening time

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
A BREAST screening unit will be located in front of Benson parish hall from November 30 until the first week of January.
Blood donor sessions will be held at the hall today (Friday) at 1pm, 3.30pm, 4.15pm and 7.15pm.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say