Charity art talk

THE Ewelme Watercress Painters will host a talk on “The Glasgow Boys” by art historian Robert Kidner.

This will take place at the Watercress Centre in The Street, Ewelme, on Monday at 2pm. Visitors will be asked for a donation of £4, which includes tea and biscuits.

The event will be in aid of Guideposts, a charity which supports people facing complex life challenges to live well and in their community.

The Glasgow Boys, who included architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and artist Margaret MacDonald, floruished from the 1870s until 1910.