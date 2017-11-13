Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity art talk

THE Ewelme Watercress Painters will host a talk on “The Glasgow Boys” by art historian Robert Kidner.

This will take place at the Watercress Centre in The Street, Ewelme, on Monday at 2pm. Visitors will be asked for a donation of £4, which includes tea and biscuits.

The event will be in aid of Guideposts, a charity which supports people facing complex life challenges to live well and in their community.

The Glasgow Boys, who included architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and artist Margaret MacDonald, floruished from the 1870s until 1910.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33