Date set for inquiry

A PUBLIC inquiry into an appeal over plans for 120 houses in Benson will start on February 20.

WestWaddy was refused planning permission to develop land south of Watlington Road by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on the grounds that it would impact on the landscape, rural setting, agricultural land and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The site, which is owned by Ray Stiles, has not been included in Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan.

The inquiry will take place at Henley town hall.