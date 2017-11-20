Fire victim, 91 leaves hospital

AN elderly man rescued from a fire which engulfed his home has been discharged from hospital.

Bill Cox, 91, was dragged to safety by Patrick Swain, who lives two doors away in Crown Lane, Benson.

He suffered burns to his face and legs and the effects of smoke inhalation and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He was discharged last week and is now taying at a nursing home in Kidlington.

His bungalow, where he had lived for more than 50 years, was reduced to a charred shell in the blaze two weeks ago.