Monday, 20 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fire victim, 91 leaves hospital

AN elderly man rescued from a fire which engulfed his home has been discharged from hospital.

Bill Cox, 91, was dragged to safety by Patrick Swain, who lives two doors away in Crown Lane, Benson.

He suffered burns to his face and legs and the effects of smoke inhalation and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He was discharged last week and is now taying at a nursing home in Kidlington.

His bungalow, where he had lived for more than 50 years, was reduced to a charred shell in the blaze two weeks ago.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33