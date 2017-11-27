Investigation of school expansion idea begins

AN investigation has begun into the possible expansion of Benson Primary School.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, is conducting a feasibility study of the school site.

Drilling is taking place to test the soil beneath the playing field, off Oxford Road, and the car park.

This land belongs to the trustees of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust.

Headteacher Helen Crolla has assured parents that risk assessments and safety checks have been carried out to safeguard the children.

She said: “Some holes will be left exposed with safety barriers around them, so please speak to your children about not interfering with these.”

Benson is facing the prospect of hundreds of new homes and concerns have been raised about the impact on the village’s infrastructure, including school places.

The village’s draft neighbourhood plan says “enhancements” would be required at the school.

Architect WestWaddy, which has been given planning permission for 400 homes on farmland north of Littleworth Road, has suggested building an extension on the playing field. This would enable the school to accept a larger annual intake.