Festive fun

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
CHILDREN’S Lego workshops with a Christmas theme will be held at Benson youth hall on December 30.
You Superstar will stage a winter village workshop from 1pm to 2.30pm and a Christmas train bridge session from 3pm to 4.30pm.
For more information, call Erica on 07834 838999 or email erica@you-superstar.com
27 November 2017
