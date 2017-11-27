Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive fun

CHILDREN’S Lego workshops with a Christmas theme will be held at Benson youth hall on December 30.

You Superstar will stage a winter village workshop from 1pm to 2.30pm and a Christmas train bridge session from 3pm to 4.30pm.

For more information, call Erica on 07834 838999 or email erica@you-superstar.com 

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33