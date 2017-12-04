Flying colours

THE Stainforth Trophy was presented to RAF Benson by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, at a special honours and awards ceremony at the base.

The trophy is awarded annually to the RAF station deemed to have contributed the most to the delivery of air power, while maintaining a high level of community engagement, honouring and protecting heritage, charitable fund-raising and sporting activity.

During 2016, RAF Benson was heavily committed to operations and exercises across the world, including the ongoing Puma deployment in Afghanistan.

Several squadrons also marked significant anniversaries with associated parades while numerous personnel were commended for their personal and professional achievements.

Gp Capt Hamish Cormack, station commander, said: “I am truly delighted that the quiet professionalism consistently shown by the men and women here has been recognised by this award. The Benson team can feel justifiably proud of the part they have played, and continue to play, in our many achievements.”

Air Chief Marshal Hillier also presented medals and commendations to personnel from across the station.

The long service and good conduct medal, which is awarded for 15 years’ service with irreproachable character, was presented to Wg Cdr Marty Lock, Sqn Ldrs Andrew Bucknell, Tom Dobbing and Tom Holgate and Cpl Jacqueline Edwards. The clasp to the long service and good conduct medal, awarded for a further 10 years’ service, was presented to Sqn Ldr Stan Wilkinson and WO Stevie Joy.

Commendations were presented to: Eiry Baggott (accommodation manager), Roger Bending, Fl Lt Pete Smiley, WO Stevie Joy, Fl Sgt Crystal Potter, Sgt Kevin Bell, Cpl Michael Wilson, SAC Emma Gillies, Sqn Ldr James Sweatman, Flt Sgt Tony Knight, Fl Lt Steven Mills, Sgt Fiona Rotherham, Cpl Natasha Broomfield, Sqn Ldr Andrew Green, Sqn Ldr Tom Dobbing, Sqn Ldr Sian English, Cpl Stephen Arthur, Cpl Lewis Brownhill, Cpl Aaron Dellay, Sqn Ldr Mark Whitty, WO Stevie Joy, Master Aircrew Mark Hamer, Master Aircrew Jon Stone, WO Sherryl Walters and the Puma training flight team of Sqn Ldr Tom Holgate, Sqn Ldr James Sweatman, Fl Lt Dave Green, Ft Lt Kevin Hare and Master Aircrew Jon Stone.

RAF sports colours were also presented to Cpl Lewis Brownhill and SAC Alex Cherry