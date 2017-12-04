Christmas fair double

CHRISTMAS fairs will be held in both Watlington and Benson tomorrow (Saturday).

In Watlington, the traditional Father Christmas procession will begin at 10.30am.

Other attractions will include an indoor craft fair, Christmas stalls, a food fair, raffle, tombola, games, pony rides, competitions and a barbecue run by Calnan Brothers butchers.

There will also be music and entertainment and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

Benson’s fair in the parish hall in Sunnyside will run from noon to 4pm.

There will be shopping stalls, Santa’s grotto, a tombola, raffle, cake stall, mulled wine and mince pies.