New defibrillator at RAF Benson

A NEW defibrillator has been installed at RAF Benson.

The Benson Lions, the base’s football team, originally purchased the lifesaving device but have now donated it for the benefit of all personnel and the community.

The defibrillator is located in the main guardroom, at the entrance to the base, making it accessible to all in the event of an emergency. Should members of the community require the defibrillator it will be available for immediate collection, provided that the South Central Ambulance Service has been called via the 999 or the 112 service.

The Football Association and the British Heart Foundation have teamed up to provide subsidised defibrillators for Charter Standard football clubs.

The Benson Lions, who have been Charter Standard for a number of years, paid about £400 for the equipment.

Station commander Group Captain Hamish Cormack (right) accepted the device from Flt Lt Pete Smiley, secretary of the Benson Lions.