Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leave agreed

BENSON Parish Council has approved the absence of its chairwoman on the grounds of ill health.

The move means that Councillor Pat Peers, who has not attended a meeting for several months, will not be disqualified from holding office.

The Local Government Act states that a councillor will cease to be a member if theyfail to attend a meeting for six months unless their absence is approved by the council.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33