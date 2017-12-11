Leave agreed

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
BENSON Parish Council has approved the absence of its chairwoman on the grounds of ill health.
The move means that Councillor Pat Peers, who has not attended a meeting for several months, will not be disqualified from holding office.
The Local Government Act states that a councillor will cease to be a member if theyfail to attend a meeting for six months unless their absence is approved by the council.
11 December 2017
