Play funding

Monday, 11 December 2017
RAF Benson has been awarded a grant of almost £50,000 by the Oxfordshire Play Association.
The money will pay for 96 stay-and-play sessions for parents and toddlers, 48 Saturday sessions for fathers and their children and two play days, all run by the association.
Henley MP John Howell said: “It is a great support to our armed forces and will be much enjoyed.”
