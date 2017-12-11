Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Play funding

RAF Benson has been awarded a grant of almost £50,000 by the Oxfordshire Play Association.

The money will pay for 96 stay-and-play sessions for parents and toddlers, 48 Saturday sessions for fathers and their children and two play days, all run by the association. 

Henley MP John Howell said: “It is a great support to our armed forces and will be much enjoyed.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33