Monday, 11 December 2017

Costlier steps

REPAIRS at a riverside beauty spot in Benson that were due to begin on Monday could now cost £550 more than budgeted.

Steps down to the Rivermead recreation area have been closed for safety reasons by the parish council because the wooden uprights are rotting and the wood chippings have almost disappeared.

The council had agreed to pay a company called Azalea £1,945 to install sleeper steps with wood chipping infill but has now been told the work could cost up to £2,500 in order to include non-slip treatment of the steps.

