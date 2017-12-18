Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Brass concert

ROKE and Benson Brass Band will hold a Christmas concert at Benson parish hall tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 7pm. It will perform new pieces as well as festive numbers. There will also be carol singing and a raffle.

Tickets are on sale in Derry’s Den, priced £4.

The group will also perform at St Helen’s Church on Christmas Eve.

