Scout post

A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE 1st Benson Scout Group is delivering Christmas post in the village and surrounding area. The last day for posting will be Thursday, December 21 and the cost will be 25p per card.
The scouts will deliver to Preston Crowmarsh, Roke and Rokemarsh, Berrick Salome, Shillingford, Warborough, Ewelme, Wallingford, Crowmarsh, Winterbrook, Cholsey, Moulsford, North Stoke, South Stoke and Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.
Post boxes will be located in the Village Place Greengrocers in the High Street, Benson, and the Ewelme Village Store.
18 December 2017
