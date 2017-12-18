No service

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
BENSON Volunteer Helpline’s office will be closed for the festive holiday from Wednesday until January 4.
The service provides transport for people unable to drive to medical appointments or to the shops. For urgent assistance with transport, call Elizabeth on (01491) 838580 or Zoe on (01491) 612813.
18 December 2017
