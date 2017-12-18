Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No service

BENSON Volunteer Helpline’s office will be closed for the festive holiday from Wednesday until January 4.

The service provides transport for people unable to drive to medical appointments or to the shops. For urgent assistance with transport, call Elizabeth on (01491) 838580 or Zoe on (01491) 612813.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33