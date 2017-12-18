Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Boilers bill

REPLACING two boilers at Benson parish hall could cost the parish council up to £16,500.

The work has been carried out by Andrew Gowing, a specialist from Wallingford, after the boilers were placed on “immediate danger” notice last month.

The hall in Sunnyside was without any heating after the appliances were isolated by the manufacturers.

