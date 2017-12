MORE than 30 children benefited from an after-school running club set up by Benson Striders.

The group was awarded £500 from Cala Homes’s community bursary fund which helps to fund projects in and around the village.

It asked Benson Primary School about the idea of a club and was inundated with children wanting to take part.

The course, which was run by two UK Athletics coaches, started in September and lasted five weeks, helping 34 children to develop their running skills and fitness.

All the children completed a set of challenges and were awarded a certificate and water bottle at the end.