A DENTAL practice in Benson has won an award.

Imogen Dental in High Street reached the finals of the UK Dentistry Awards and was named the best team in the South-East.

Dr Neel Tank, who owns the practice and is principal dentist, said: “This is a fantastic achievement that we are all very proud of.

“It is recognition of all the hard work and dedication by the whole team over the past few years. We had an incredible night at the awards.”

Imogen Dental, which also has a branch in Kingsclere, Hampshire, has raised more than £12,500 for charity in recent years with staff taking part in fund-raising events such as abseils, walks and runs.

Mr Tank said: “We have an amazing team that is passionate about the care they provide to patients and their charity work.”