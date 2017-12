A NEW volunteer group helping to keep Benson clean will hold its first session of the new year next month.

Benson Tidy Group, which was started by John Sharman, 59, of Westfield Road, will meet at Bob’s Corner on January 20 at 10am.

Any ideas for future work projects are welcome. If you would like to join, email Mr Sharman at mrjohnsharman

@hotmail.co.uk