THE chairwoman of Benson Parish Council has died.

Pat Peers, who had given more than 20 years’ service to the council, passed away on December 8 after a long fight with leukaemia.

A minute’s silence was held for her at the start of the council meeting on Thursday last week.

Councillor Peers, who lived in Brook Street and was retired, had decided to cease her treatment and hoped to be well enough to spend Christmas with her family before starting palliative care.

She became chairwoman of the council in May 2015, succeeding Jon Fowler.

She had previously chaired the council’s halls and recreation and lands committees.

Cllr Peers said she enjoyed being involved in village affairs to ensure Benson got what it needed.

Her priorities were to provide low-cost housing for young people and youth facilities.

In April, she unveiled two benches commemorating the Queen’s 90th birthday in Church Road.

She used to work as a procurement manager at the Hydraulics Research Station, now known as HR Wallingford, between Preston Crowmarsh and Crowmarsh Gifford.

Her funeral was held at St Helen’s Church in Benson on Wednesday.

Cllr Peers leaves her husband John, children Deborah, Mark and Neil and grandchildren Alice, Eleanor, Ronan and Tegan.