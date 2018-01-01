Benson Garden Club

WE decamped to a lovely building on the Battle Farm estate for our early November meeting as the parish hall was out of bounds.

Our speaker was Carol Petifer. who is a garden guide at Giverny, a village in Normandy and once the home of the French impressionist Claude Monet.

Many of us have visited this lovely garden but for some of us this had been quite a few years ago.

As with a few other heavy tourist spots, the garden is now not as pleasant to visit due to the large crowds, mostly from the many daily cruise ship hordes that take over any possible photo opportunities.

Carol’s presentation was very interesting, combining Monet’s life story and art as well as the garden, famous for its lily pond and his many paintings of it.

She was a very knowledgeable speaker who kept us enthralled with details o Monet’s unusual lifestyle, almost from rags to riches, and family deaths that influenced his art.

Now that winter is well and truly upon us (groan, why did I leave the garden tidying up so late?), we are indoors for our meetings at the parish hall in Benson on the first Thursdays of the month at 7.30pm.

We begin the New Year on Thursday, January 4 with a meeting entitled “Restoration and management of historical gardens”.

We would welcome members old, and maybe new, to join us in 2018.