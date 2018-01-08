Councillor resigns

THE vice-chairman of Benson Parish Council has resigned for personal reasons.

Jon Fowler, who was a member of the council for more than 10 years and a former chairman, had been chairing meetings for months in the absence of chairwoman Pat Peers, who died on December 8 after a battle with leukaemia.

He was also chairman of the village’s neighbourhood plan team.

Councillor Patricia Baylis chaired the council’s latest meeting and read out a message from Cllr Fowler saying: “I need my life back.”