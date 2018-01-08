Friends meet

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE annual meeting of the Friends of Benson Library will be held at the parish hall on January 19 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
Meanwhile, the Friends have donated £500 towards new books for the library.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say