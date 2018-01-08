Monday, 08 January 2018

'Rubbish' site

BENSON Parish Council’s new website has been branded “rubbish” by a member.

Councillor Michael Winton told a council meeting that the site should be kept up to date.

“We have got something we have paid a lot of money for and it’s rubbish,” he said.

Councillor Patricia Baylis said the old website needed to be removed as it still came up in a search.

