'Rubbish' site

Monday, 08 January 2018
BENSON Parish Council’s new website has been branded “rubbish” by a member.
Councillor Michael Winton told a council meeting that the site should be kept up to date.
“We have got something we have paid a lot of money for and it’s rubbish,” he said.
Councillor Patricia Baylis said the old website needed to be removed as it still came up in a search.
