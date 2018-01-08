Monday, 08 January 2018

Benson Evergreens

AT our December meeting we were saddened to hear about the death of Dorothy Rose, who was president of the Evergreens, having been the leader for several years.

She died at Sotwell Hill House, a residential care home in Wallingford, where she had lived for more than two years.

Our current leader, Linda, again asked members to try to recruit some new members as we have lost a number recently.

Our entertainment was provided by Adrian Broadway, a musician who plays a number of instruments.

He called his offering “Musical musings” and covered many years and styles of popular music.

Our meeting continued with the usual delicious tea and a raffle. Another successful afternoon.

