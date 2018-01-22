Vacancies advertised

Monday, 22 January 2018

BENSON Parish Council is advertising two vacancies following the death of its chairwoman and the resignation of its vice-chairman.

Pat Peers, who gave more than 20 years’ service, passed away on December 8 after a long fight with leukaemia.

Councillor Peers, who lived in Brook Street and was retired, was made council chairwoman in May 2015, succeeding Jon Fowler.

Councillor Fowler resigned as the council’s vice-chairman for personal reasons.

By-elections will be held if 10 or more residents submit a written request to South Oxfordshire District Council otherwise two new members will be co-opted.

