Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cleaning up

A NEW volunteer group helping to keep Benson clean will hold its first session of the year tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of Benson Tidy Group, which was started by John Sharman, 59, of Westfield Road, will meet at Bob’s Corner at 10am.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33