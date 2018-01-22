Cleaning up

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A NEW volunteer group helping to keep Benson clean will hold its first session of the year tomorrow (Saturday).
Members of Benson Tidy Group, which was started by John Sharman, 59, of Westfield Road, will meet at Bob’s Corner at 10am.
22 January 2018
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
