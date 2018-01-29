Library group given £1,000 for new books

THE Friends of Benson Library group has received £1,000 funding from CALA Homes. The group, which was set up to save the library from closure in 2011, provides more than 40 volunteers and works to raise vital funds for the library.

The donation has been used to purchase new books.

Stuart Wallace, regional managing director for CALA Homes Chiltern, said: “The work that the Friends of Benson Library do is invaluable to Benson as well as neighbouring villages and we are delighted to provide this funding to help them continue their great work.”

Anna Malkin, who chairs the group, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding, which will go a long way to boosting our range of books. With our group doing its best to continue to fill an ever-growing financial gap in Benson’s library resources, donations like this really can help our library to continue to thrive and play such an important role in the community.”

Pictured, left to right, Barry O’Connor, trustee and secretary of the Friends of Benson Library, Belinda Lodwick, sales consultant at CALA Homes, and Anna Malkin, chairwoman of the Friends of Benson Library.

For more information about the Friends of Benson Library, visit www.fobl.site