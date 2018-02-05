Duo promoted

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
BENSON Parish Council has new leaders
Patricia Baylis, who chairs the recreation and lands committee, is now chairwoman and halls committee chairwoman Teresa McTeague is her deputy.
Their promotion follows the death of chairwoman Pat Peers and resignation of vice-chairman Jon Fowler for personal reasons.
05 February 2018
