Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Duo promoted

BENSON Parish Council has new leaders

Patricia Baylis, who chairs the recreation and lands committee, is now chairwoman and halls committee chairwoman Teresa McTeague is her deputy.

Their promotion follows the death of chairwoman Pat Peers and resignation of vice-chairman Jon Fowler for personal reasons.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33