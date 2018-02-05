Monday, 05 February 2018

£2,225 grants

GRANTS totalling £2,225 have been awarded to charities and community groups by Benson Parish Council.

Members awarded £1,250 to Parishes Against Gravel Extraction, £500 to Enrych Oxfordshire, which supports adults with physical disabilities, £275 to Life Education Wessex and Thames Valley, which helps children make healthy choices, and £200 to the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

