Appeal venue switched

A PUBLIC inquiry into an appeal over plans for 120 houses in Benson has changed venue. The hearing on February 20 will now be held at Benson parish hall rather than Henley town hall, starting at 10am.

WestWaddy was refused permission to develop land south of Watlington Road by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on the grounds that it would impact on the landscape, rural setting, agricultural land and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The site, which is owned by Ray Stiles, has not been included in Benson’s neighbourhood plan. The team overseeing the document says that if the application is approved it would have “serious” consequences.