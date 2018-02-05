Monday, 05 February 2018

New hall committee

A NEW committee has been formed to oversee the Benson parish hall extension project.

The parish council was granted planning permission last year and has hired architect Richard Cutler to progress work on the £700,000 extension and refurbishment of the building in Sunnyside,

The committee will be responsible for the process of getting contracts signed to enable work to start, receiving and discussing quotes for work and investigating funding sources.

The ground floor extension and a roof extension will enable the parish office to move from the first floor, where the conference room will be enlarged.

The entrance hall will be extended, the toilets and kitchen refurbished and solar panels fitted.

The post office will move to the hall from the sports pavilion.

