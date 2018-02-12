For when you've gone

A EVENT for people to be able to talk openly about dying, death and bereavement is to be held in Benson.

Matters of Life and Death is being organised by the Mill Stream Surgery’s patient participation group together with their counterparts at the Watlington and Chalgrove surgery.

It will be held at the parish hall on May 12, during Dying Matters Week, from 9am to 1.30pm.

There will be talks on issues such as wills and lasting powers of attorney, advanced care planning, local sources of care and support and the needs of children as well as information stalls.