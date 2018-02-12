Great Get Together 2

AN event to celebrate the memory of murdered MP Jo Cox is set to be held in Benson for the second year running.

More than 250 people attended the inaugural Great Get Together on the Benson Primary School playing field in June last year as part of a nationwide campaign organised by her husband Brendan.

There was a picnic, tea and cake and music.

Now organisers Adrian and Steph Lovett, of Brook Street, want to hold another event but want ideas from villagers about what form it should take.

Mr Lovett knew Mrs Cox from when they worked together for Oxfam, where she was head of policy and he led the campaign team.

Mrs Cox, a mother-of-two, was Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire and chaired the all-party parliamentary group Friends of Syria.

She was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery, on June 16, 2016. Thomas Mair was later jailed for life after being found guilty of her murder.

If you have ideas you’d like to share, or you’d like to get involved in this year’s event, email bensongreat

gettogether@gmail.com