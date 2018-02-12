Monday, 12 February 2018

Bingo benefit

BENSON Bingo has donated money from its Christmas draw to two charities.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed both received £150.

The remaining £82 will go towards the costs of the bingo sessions, which is held at Benson parish hall every Tuesday at 7pm.

