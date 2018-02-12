Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Best kept tub winner

THE winner of  the Benson tubs competition has been announced.

Ian Leppard, a former parish councillor, took the top prize of a £20 voucherwith Karen Alborough and Richard Dugglebury in joint second place (£15 voucher each).

People volunteered to tend various tubs around the village to keep it looking nice last year.

The competition was judged by the Benson Garden Club.

Meanwhile, the council is seeking nominations for its two community awards, which are presented annually during the parish meeting in May.

 The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18 or a youth organisation for an outstanding achievement during the previous year.

The Don Fletcher Community Award is awarded to an individual or group for outstanding support of the Benson community in the previous year.

To make a nomination, call parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038 or email her at clerk@
bensonpc.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33