Best kept tub winner

THE winner of the Benson tubs competition has been announced.

Ian Leppard, a former parish councillor, took the top prize of a £20 voucherwith Karen Alborough and Richard Dugglebury in joint second place (£15 voucher each).

People volunteered to tend various tubs around the village to keep it looking nice last year.

The competition was judged by the Benson Garden Club.

Meanwhile, the council is seeking nominations for its two community awards, which are presented annually during the parish meeting in May.

The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18 or a youth organisation for an outstanding achievement during the previous year.

The Don Fletcher Community Award is awarded to an individual or group for outstanding support of the Benson community in the previous year.

To make a nomination, call parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038 or email her at clerk@

bensonpc.org.uk