Monday, 12 February 2018

Help needed for crossing study

VOLUNTEERS are needed for a study into whether there is a demand for a controlled crossing on a Benson road.

The village’s neighbourhood plan suggests installing a crossing on the A4074 between the bus stops near the junction with Church Road.

Dave Rushton, a former parish council vice-chairman who is carrying out the study, said: “We have been advised that our case would be stronger if we could show there is demand for an improved crossing. This should be in the form of a survey of pedestrians crossing the road.

“We need to do this over a few days at different times of year and we need help. It would involve sitting in a car and watching the crossing, recording all the pedestrians on a form provided.”

If you could spare an hour or two to help, call the parish office on (01491) 825038 or Mr Rushton on (01491) 838711.

