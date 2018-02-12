Open gardens

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THE Millstream Day Centre in Benson plans to hold an open garden event in June to raise funds.
It needs the owners of all types and sizes of garden to participate. Call Susan Rushton on (01491) 838711.
12 February 2018
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
