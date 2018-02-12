Monday, 12 February 2018

Inspector queries deal on bypass

AN independent examiner inspecting Benson’s neighbourhood plan wants to know if an agreement has been reached to build a bypass around the village.

John Slater has carried out his initial review of the plan, which earmarks sites for 320 new homes.

But he says that he has a number of questions about the proposed bypass or “edge street” running from the A4074 to the B4009 north of Benson and going through several new
developments.

The road is seen as essential to reducing the amount of traffic going through the village as residents face the prospect of hundreds of new homes.

It relies on a number of developers delivering separate sections.

Mr Slater said he was particularly interested in what agreement had been reached about implementation of the road rather than just the safeguarding of the route.

He asked if there was an agreement on costs and if developers expected funding to be provided by Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

He also wanted to know if a timetable had been agreed for delivery of the road.

