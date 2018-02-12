Textiles show

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THE Ewelme Watercress Painters will host a demonstration by the textile designer Debbie Farrell at the Watercress Centre on February 26 at 2pm.
Visitors pay £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits, and members go free.
12 February 2018
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
