Spring cleans

BENSON will take part in the nationwide Great British Spring Clean on Saturday, March 3 from 10am to noon.

Volunteers should meet at the parish hall to collect the equipment.

Meanwhile, the Benson Tidy Group will hold its next session on March 24.

Volunteers should meet at Bob’s Corner at 10am.

For more information, email organiser John Sharman, of Westfield Road, at mrjohnsharman@hotmail.

co.uk