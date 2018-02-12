Library boost

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THE Friends of Benson Library raised £1,962 with their annual supper quiz and raffle, which was sold out.
They have received another £1,713 from second-hand book and car boot sales organised by villagers Ian and Elizabeth Leppard.
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
