THE Bensington Society has a new chairman.

David McGill has taken over from George Verdon, who has retired from the conservation group.

Outings co-ordinator Denis De Beger has been replaced by Joan Weedon.

The society’s next talk will be at the parish hall in Sunnyside next Friday (February 23) at 7.30pm when Phillip Neale will talk on

“T E Lawrence — an unusual genius”.