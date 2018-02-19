That's brass

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
ROKE and Benson Brass Band raised £1,082 for its three chosen charities last year.
The money will go to the Oxford MS Therapy Centre, Seesaw, which helps
bereaved children and young people in Oxfordshire, and the haematology unit at the Churchill Hospital in Headington, Oxford.
Since 2002, the group has raised £13,615.
If you would like to join, visit www.rokeandbenson
brassband.org
