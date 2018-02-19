Vegetable tips

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
PAUL PATTEN will speak on “How to grow vegetables for the kitchen” at a meeting of Benson Garden Club at the parish hall on March 1 at 7.30pm. New members and visitors are welcome.
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say