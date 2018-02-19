Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
Monday, 19 February 2018
A WARGAMING group is appealing for members.
The South Oxon Generals covers historical gaming using 28mm or 15mm figures.
Games are held in members’ homes on Tuesday evenings or Fridays. There’s no charge.
For more information, call organiser Dave Rushton, on (01491) 838711.
