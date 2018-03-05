Monday, 05 March 2018

Spring cleans

RESIDENTS of Watlington and Benson will be tidying their streets this weekend as part of the nationwide initiative Great Spring Clean.

Volunteers from Watlington in Bloom will be out cleaning from today (Friday) until Sunday, while in Benson the tidy-up will be tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to noon, meeting up at the parish hall to collect the equipment.

If you would like to help in Watlington, call Terry Jackson on (01491) 613362.

