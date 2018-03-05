Head's pledge

Monday, 05 March 2018

THE new headteacher of Watlington Primary School says she’s aiming to provide high-quality teaching and learning.

Yvonne Jackson has joined the Love Lane school from Wilson Primary School in Reading, where she was also the head.

She says she wants to ensure all pupils make good or better progress and to put the emphasis on developing the whole child.

